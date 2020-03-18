A message to UNCG nursing students from Dean Remsburg

Dear UNCG nursing students,

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we quickly work through these important and impactful decisions. We learned from the University about the decision to suspend face-to-face courses after having been told for a couple of weeks that they could continue. I have consulted with many sources to gather as much information as possible to decide quickly about clinical courses.

Our decision on the disposition of clinical courses considers our responsibility to protect the safety and wellbeing of our students and to provide you with the necessary instruction to complete your degrees in a timely manner. Completion of clinical experiences must be satisfied for graduation, certification, and licensure. We are part of the healthcare team and often called upon to assist our health systems and communities during these emergency situations. The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented health crisis. A lot is unknown. It is a stressful time. Share you concerns with your faculty. We are all here to support you.

The best road forward is as follows:

As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, all undergraduate clinicals are suspended. For those clinicals that can be converted to online instruction, online activities will begin Monday, March 23. Program directors and clinical faculty are working out the details and will provide additional information shortly. Undergraduate students will not continue their clinical assignments in the various healthcare settings after March 21. We are working with the North Carolina Board of Nursing to identify and implement alternatives to direct patient care that will enable undergraduate prelicensure seniors to complete course requirements and be eligible for the NCLEX. More details will come from your program director and clinical instructors. Modifications for junior students are in progress to help them complete spring courses. More details will come from your program director and clinical instructors. Graduate clinical courses will continue for the foreseeable future. It is likely that as time passes our clinical partners will prohibit students from continuing their practicums. Until that time, we will continue as usual. I am going to require all our graduate students to have some focused training on self-protection and prevention of spread of the virus. Your program directors and clinical instructors will provide more information on this training soon. Please note that some of our student practicums have already been suspended by the clinical sites. We are actively working to find other practicum sites. The RN/BSN program clinical components will proceed as planned. No changes are being made. Any students who have a concern about their personal situation and safety needs to let their clinical instructor know as soon as possible. We will make appropriate exceptions as needed. Your safety is our priority.

Again, this is an evolving situation that will likely be modified as things unfold. You are our priority. We are here to support you. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Sincerely,

Dean Remsburg